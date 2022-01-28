Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

US judge may suspend wild horses round-up in Nevada

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 9.35am
A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management Area in Washoe County, Nevada (AP)
A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management Area in Washoe County, Nevada (AP)

A US federal judge is considering temporarily suspending the capture of wild horses in the state of Nevada, where advocates say the federal government is “needlessly and recklessly” killing free-roaming mustangs in violation of US laws.

District judge Miranda Du said she expects to rule by Monday on the advocates’ request for an emergency court order pending another hearing next week to learn more about the potential danger of round-ups near the Utah state line.

The US bureau of land management insists it must gather the mustangs before the end of February – one of several such events scheduled on an expedited basis across the American west due to severe drought.

Maggie Smith, a US justice department lawyer, said a delay of even two or three days would prevent the agency from completing the removals before the end of the year.

Wild horses
Mustangs, recently captured on federal rangeland, roam a corral at a facility north of Reno (AP)

The bureau is prohibited from using helicopters to drive the herds into temporary corrals from March 1 to June 1, when mares are typically pregnant and give birth.

After that, the summer heat adds stress on the animals and in the autumn, contractor availability becomes a problem, Ms Smith said.

The horse advocates say the agency is squeezing the round-up of 2,030 horses in Nevada into a month under an illegal environmental assessment of a series of gatherings over 10 years.

Of the 1,048 horses gathered as of Wednesday, the bureau says 11 have died.

Advocates say the low-flying helicopters used combined with “unsafe muddy conditions on the ground in mid-January create a purely artificial hazard that is deadly to these wild horses, a congressional protected, public natural resource”.

“This particular herd is foaling now and pregnant now,” Jessica Blome, their lawyer, told Judge Du.

“If they had followed the proper process and monitored the herd, they would know that.”

