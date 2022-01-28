Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Retired Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape and indecent assault

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 10.04am
The former police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault (PA)
The former police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault (PA)

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault, the force has said.

Stephen Kyere was charged in relation to an incident when he was off-duty in Teddington, south-west London, in April 2004.

At the time, Kyere was an officer attached to Hammersmith and Fulham police. He retired in March 2021.

Kyere was charged in January this year following an investigation and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on February 1.

A spokesman for the Met said: “A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault.

“Former Pc Stephen Kyere will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday February 1.

“The charges relate to an incident in Teddington in April 2004 when he was an officer, then attached to Hammersmith and Fulham police, and was off-duty. Former Pc Kyere was charged by postal requisition following an investigation by officers at the South West Command unit.

“He retired from the Metropolitan Police on March 19 2021. Misconduct matters will be considered following the criminal process.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier