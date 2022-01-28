Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Toyota looks to the moon and beyond with new lunar vehicle

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 10.17am
How the Lunar Cruiser will look on the moon (Toyota via AP)
How the Lunar Cruiser will look on the moon (Toyota via AP)

Toyota is working with Japan’s space agency to produce a lunar exploration vehicle as part of its ambitions to help people live on the moon by 2040, and beyond that – Mars.

The vehicle being developed with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is called the Lunar Cruiser, with the name paying homage to the Toyota Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle.

Its launch is set for the late 2020s.

The vehicle is based on the idea that people eat, work, sleep and communicate with others safely in cars, and the same can be done in outer space, said Takao Sato, who heads the Lunar Cruiser project at Toyota.

Robotic arm
A robotic arm specially developed for the vehicle (Toyota via AP)

He told the AP: “We see space as an area for our once-in-a-century transformation. By going to space, we may be able to develop telecommunications and other technology that will prove valuable to human life.”

Gitai Japan, a venture contracted with Toyota, has developed a robotic arm for the Lunar Cruiser, designed to perform tasks such as inspection and maintenance.

Its “grapple fixture” allows the arm’s end to be changed so it can work like different tools, scooping, lifting and sweeping.

Lunar cruiser
Toyota is working with Japan’s space agency on the Lunar Cruiser (Toyota via AP)

Gitai chief executive Sho Nakanose said he felt the challenge of blasting off into space has basically been met, but working in space entails big costs and hazards for astronauts.

That is where robots would come in handy, he said.

Since its founding in the 1930s, Toyota has fretted about losing a core business because of changing times.

It has ventured into housing, boats, jets and robots. Construction is set to start this year on its net-connected sustainable living quarters near Mount Fuji, called Woven City.

The Lunar Cruiser
The company has ambitions to help people live on the moon by 2040 (Toyota via AP)

Japanese fascination with the moon has been growing.

A private Japanese venture called ispace is working on lunar rovers, landing and orbiting, and is scheduled for a moon landing later this year.

Businessman Yusaku Maezawa, who recently took videos of himself floating around in the International Space Station, has booked an orbit around the moon aboard Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Starship.

Toyota engineer Shinichiro Noda said he is excited about the lunar project, an extension of the car maker’s long-time mission to serve customers, and added that the moon may provide valuable resources for life on Earth.

“Sending our cars to the moon is our mission,” he said. He added that Toyota has vehicles almost everywhere, “but this is about taking our cars to somewhere we have never been”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier