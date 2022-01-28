Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Tom Saintfiet wants Gambia to keep dream run going against hosts Cameroon

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 11.18am
Gambia’s head coach Tom Saintfiet wants to continue their run at the Africa Cup of Nations (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Gambia’s head coach Tom Saintfiet wants to continue their run at the Africa Cup of Nations (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Head coach Tom Saintfiet insists Gambia have no intention of letting their Africa Cup of Nations dream end ahead of their last-eight clash with Cameroon.

The Scorpions have enjoyed a thrilling debut and face the hosts in the first quarter-final at the Douala Stadium on Saturday.

They beat Guinea 1-0 on Monday to set up a showdown with Cameroon, surviving Yusupha Njie’s late red card to go through.

Saintfiet, who has also managed Trinidad and Tobago, Togo and Malawi, is now eyeing another shock as Gambia look to reach the last four.

“It’s already fantastic to be in the African top eight, but when you’re there it’s because you deserve it,” the Belgian told CAFOnline.com.

“We do not want our dream to end even if it is Cameroon, a great team and in addition it is the host country.

“It is fantastic what is happening to us. I don’t know if people remember that we started from the preliminaries against Djibouti.

“Then we qualified by finishing in first place in our group against Gabon, DR Congo and Angola, teams ranked higher than us. Here, we beat Mauritania and Tunisia (1-0) and drew against Mali (1-1), it’s exceptional. Currently, we are in the quarter-finals after eliminating Guinea, it is simply a dream.

“We want to win this quarter-final. We know it won’t be easy. Against Cameroon, all the players are available, it can help to get a good result. Cameroon are big favourites, we have to relax and play our football.

“We worked well for three and a half years, we created a group that knows our strategy, that pulls in the same direction. Everyone understands our way of working, the players, the staff, the Federation and the supporters. I’m really very proud.”

Burkina Faso face Tunisia in Saturday’s other quarter-final at the Roumde Adjia Stadium.

Mondher Kebaier’s Tunisia scraped into the knockout stage from their group but then produced the upset of the last 16 to beat Nigeria.

It is the first meeting between the sides since the 2017 quarter-finals, when Burkina Faso won 2-0.

