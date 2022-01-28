Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager accused of antisemitic glass bottle attack kept in custody

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 2.25pm Updated: January 28 2022, 2.33pm
Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court (PA)
Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court (PA)

A teenager accused of hitting a Jewish man with a smashed glass bottle in an antisemitic attack in north London has been remanded in custody.

Malachi Thorpe, 18, is alleged to have targeted two people – Israel Grossman and Erwin Ginsberg – as they closed up the shop they work at in Cadoxton Avenue, Haringey, on Wednesday.

He is accused of stamping on a yarmulke – a religious skullcap – and using the bottle as a weapon against one of the men during the alleged onslaught.

Police were called out at around 9.50pm after receiving reports the two men, who were described in court as both visibly Orthodox Jewish, had been attacked.

The pair were taken to a north London hospital to be treated for injuries including a broken nose, and Thorpe was arrested in Fairview Road.

He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being charged with two counts of racially aggravated actual bodily harm and one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

Wearing a grey tracksuit and surgical face mask, Thorpe, of Fairview Road, Tottenham, spoke to confirm his details and indicate not guilty pleas to all three charges during the 20-minute hearing.

District judge Michael Oliver remanded Thorpe into custody ahead of a further hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on March 3.

