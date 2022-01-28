Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tottenham turn focus to Dejan Kulusevski as transfer window frustration grows

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 4.02pm
Dejan Kulusevski, left, is a target for Tottenham (Marco Alpozzi/AP)
Tottenham have turned their attention to Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski in order to try and salvage their January transfer window.

The PA news agency understands Spurs are trying to sign the 21-year-old Sweden international before Monday night’s deadline, possibly on loan with an obligation to buy, after missing out on Porto’s Luis Diaz and Wolves’ Adama Traore in the last 24 hours.

Kulusevski is known to Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici, who left Juve in the summer, but has not been a regular for the Serie A side this season, starting only 10 of 20 games in the league.

Yet his versatility in forward areas, where he can play as a winger, striker or an attacking midfielder, will appeal to Paratici and boss Antonio Conte, who has identified a number of positions to strengthen this month.

Conte will be getting anxious over the lack of arrivals, with the deadline just three days away, having made his pleas for reinforcements to maintain their hopes of challenging for the Champions League.

An eye-catching deal to bring Diaz to north London has been hijacked by Liverpool, who are now set to sign him, while Traore is in Spain having a medical with Barcelona, despite Spurs chasing him since the summer transfer window.

Diaz emerged as a surprise target earlier this week, but long-time admirers Liverpool have flexed their muscles, with the Colombia international choosing the Reds ahead of Spurs, who were willing to pay Porto the asking price.

Spurs were ready to sign Luis Diaz, right, from Porto but the Colombia international is set to choose Liverpool
Spurs were ready to sign Luis Diaz, right, from Porto but the Colombia international is set to choose Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tottenham tried to sign Traore in the summer and were in negotiations for him for most of this month, but have seen Barcelona swoop in.

Spurs have also been linked with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat over a possible loan move.

There could still be some outgoings before Monday night as well as Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are all free to leave.

Alli has interested a number of Premier League clubs who would most likely propose a loan deal, while record signing Tanguy Ndombele is keen to join Paris St Germain on loan.

