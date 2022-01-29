Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 29

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 4.22am
The front pages on Saturday revolve around the impending release of Sue Gray’s report into partygate as frustration mounts over its delayed release to the public.

The Guardian writes that Scotland Yard has provoked fury by admitting it asked for key details to be redacted from the report as Met Police conducts its own investigation into Downing Street.

The FT Weekend and The Independent both carry “stitch-up” accusations levelled against Britain’s most senior police officer after her intervention delayed the release of the partygate inquiry.

The Times reports that Ms Gray was left “infuriated” after Met Police told her not to publish key aspects of her investigation.

i weekend also claims that the delayed report will be censored when it is delivered – which is expected to be “imminent”.

The Daily Star and the Daily Mail continue the theme, with the latter calling the intervention from police a “shambles”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and The Telegraph carry the impending crisis households will face with the dramatic rise to energy bills in April.

The Daily Express writes that Boris Johnson is set for a “showdown” with Tory rebels after he vowed to press ahead with a “punishing tax” hike to National Insurance.

And The Sun focuses on celebrity gossip, featuring an alleged affair between a former Strictly contestant and her dance partner.

