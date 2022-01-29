Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Drink-driver banned after ‘driving through’ McDonald’s restaurant

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 9.34am
A car which crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant at Buck Barn services on the A24 near Horsham (Sussex Police/PA)
A car which crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant at Buck Barn services on the A24 near Horsham (Sussex Police/PA)

A drink-driver has been banned from the roads after crashing into a McDonald’s restaurant, causing extensive damage.

Taylor Steel was disqualified from driving for two years after the crash at Buck Barn services on the A24 near Horsham, West Sussex, on November 24.

The 19-year-old, of Fairfield Way, Ashington, failed a breath test which showed he had 101mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – nearly three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

A car which crashed into a McDonald's restaurant at Buck Barn services on the A24 near Horsham
A car which crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant at Buck Barn services on the A24 near Horsham (Sussex Police/PA)

A Sussex Police spokesman said the teenager had taken the term “drive thru” restaurant “a bit too literally”.

He added: “In police interview, Steel admitted he had been drinking beer at a pub before the incident occurred, and added he didn’t know why he drove the car or where he intended to go.”

As well as the driving ban, Steel was sentenced at Crawley Magistrates’ Court to a 12-month community order requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier