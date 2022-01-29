Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern isolates after coronavirus contact

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 11.11am
Jacinda Ardern (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Jacinda Ardern (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a person infected with coronavirus.

The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland.

New Zealand’s governor-general Dame Cindy Kiro was also on the flight on January 22 and has also gone into isolation.

Both women had been in the Northland region to do some filming ahead of New Zealand’s national day, Waitangi Day, on February 6.

Dame Cindy Kiro
Dame Cindy Kiro (Government House New Zealand/PA)

“The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well,” her office said in a statement.

“In line with Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately tomorrow and will isolate until Tuesday.”

Ms Ardern had been planning to get married this weekend but the celebration was postponed earlier in the week with the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions.

Health officials listed a dozen flights as exposure events late on Saturday, a possible indication that one or more of the flight crew was infected.

Officials said genome sequencing would be completed on Sunday and was expected to show the infected person had the Omicron variant.

New Zealand has contained the virus for much of the pandemic, and has reported just 52 deaths among its population of five million, but an outbreak of the Omicron variant is starting to take hold and is expected to rapidly grow over the coming weeks.

About 77% of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. That figure rises to 93% of those aged 12 and over, according to New Zealand officials.

