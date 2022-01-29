Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NFL’s Championship games have a lot to live up to after ‘best weekend ever seen’

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 12.10pm
Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City Chiefs to victory last weekend in a game dubbed one of the greatest in NFL’s history (Charlie Riedel/AP)
The Super Bowl line-up will be decided this weekend as the finely-poised NFL Championship games follow arguably the greatest weekend of playoff football.

All four divisional games ended in incredible walk-off wins, starting with the Tennessee Titans – number one seeds in the AFC – losing at home to the young, exciting Cincinnati Bengals.

The Green Bay Packers – top seed in the NFC – also fell as the San Francisco 49ers triumphed at a snowy Lambeau Field, before Sunday witnessed more thrilling encounters.

The Los Angeles Rams held off a a late Tom Brady-inspired surge to knock out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, last year’s Super Bowl champions, before the final divisional playoff went to overtime.

The Kansas City Chiefs eventually edged past the Buffalo Bills in a game for the ages, setting up a thrilling Sunday slate that starts with the Patrick Mahomes-led favourites hosting the Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

The 49ers then head to a Rams side looking to win the NFC Championship and book a return to their SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI, with New York Giants great Osi Umenyiora excited by what is in store.

“Well, there’s just no way it’s going to be as good (as last weekend), right?” the two-time Super Bowl champion told the PA news agency.

“I mean, the past weekend that we saw was literally the best weekend that we’ve ever seen in terms of a divisional round play-offs.

“I think you’re going to see two outstanding teams on each side play against each other. I think it’s going to be a battle.

“You look at San Francisco, you look at LA, these guys know each other very, very well. They’re in the same division.

“You look at Kansas City, you look at Cincinnati… I mean, Kansas City just got destroyed by Cincinnati a couple of weeks ago, gave up 500, 600 yards in total offence.

“It was ridiculous, so they’re going to be looking for redemption there.

“You can expect some fantastic games. These are the four best teams in football right now.”

The bookmakers predict the Chiefs will take on the Rams for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, as does former NFL cornerback Jason Bell.

Bell added: “You had the quarterbacks last week that did it all. They were the highlights. I mean, they didn’t make a mistake.

“You know, if you protect (Bengals QB) Joe Burrow, you might be able to get a little bit of that because those two guys – Mahomes and Burrow – can go at it.

“But on the other side in the NFC, we get to see a match-up for the NFL purists, which is all about the schematics.

“These two coaches know each other. Let’s see what they do. Let’s see who’s got the better plan, so that’s going to be very interesting.

“Osi has been in the situation, it’s on the line, man.

“Players, they’re not leaving anything on the field. This is different and that’s what makes it so exciting.

“When it comes down to the final four, I mean, people elevate their game to another level because it’s over after this. You don’t have tomorrow.”

