Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Teenager and man stabbed to death in Doncaster

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 1.32pm
A 17-year-old and a man have been stabbed to death in Doncaster (Peter Byrne/PA)
A 17-year-old and a man have been stabbed to death in Doncaster (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 17-year-old and a man have been stabbed to death in Doncaster after an “altercation” in the town.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Silver Street at 2.39am on Saturday to reports that two men and a teenager had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises, South Yorkshire Police said.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, one of the men, aged 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager and the second man, an 18-year-old, were taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The 17-year-old later died in hospital. The 18-year-old remains there with minor injuries.

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident. The teenager remains in police custody.

A cordon has been erected around the junction of Silver Street, High Street, Hall Gate and Cleveland Street, and is likely to remain in place until tomorrow, the force said.

Members of the public are being asked to plan their routes accordingly and avoid this area where possible.

Doncaster district commander, temporary chief superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “There is an increased police presence in Doncaster town centre today as we continue our investigation. Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their inquiries.

“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, so if you have any concerns, please do go and speak to our officers – they are there to help and support you.”

Detective chief inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened.

“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 135 of January 29. Any information, however small, may assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.

“Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK contact centre on 0800 555 111.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier