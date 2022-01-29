Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MeToo protest in Amsterdam after sexual harassment allegations at TV show

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 1.58pm
Hundreds of people protested in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in a #MeToo demonstration sparked by allegations of sexual improprieties linked to a popular Dutch TV talent show. The demonstration on Amsterdam’s Museumplein square was organized following reports of inappropriate sexual behavior, ranging from WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape, linked to “The Voice of Holland.” (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Hundreds of people protested in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in a #MeToo demonstration sparked by allegations of sexual improprieties linked to a popular Dutch TV talent show. The demonstration on Amsterdam’s Museumplein square was organized following reports of inappropriate sexual behavior, ranging from WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape, linked to “The Voice of Holland.” (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Hundreds of people have protested in Amsterdam in a MeToo demonstration sparked by allegations of sexual impropriety linked to a popular TV talent show.

The demonstration in Museumplein Square was organised following reports of sexual harassment, ranging from WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape, linked to The Voice Of Holland.

The popular show was taken off the air two weeks ago after women accused two panellists who have appeared on the show in recent years and its pianist and band leader of inappropriate and unwanted sexual advances.

Netherlands MeToo
(Peter Dejong/AP)

The two coaches, both popular Dutch performers, have denied wrongdoing. The bandleader apologised and resigned from the show.

While a number of women have made complaints to law enforcement, prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will charge anybody.

The scandal has led to calls in the Netherlands for more action to make workplaces safer for women.

Labour union FNV said this week that “nearly five years after #MeToo, shockingly little has changed in tackling workplace sexual intimidation” and called on the government to tighten laws.

FNV vice president Kitty Jong said the allegations about The Voice Of Holland clearly show “that women in vulnerable positions have too few resources to address sexual harassment”.

