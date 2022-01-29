Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russia’s daily Covid-19 count soars above 110,000

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 4.16pm
A medical staff member leans on a door while a patient with Covid-19 gets through a Magnetic resonance imaging system at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia (AP)
A medical staff member leans on a door while a patient with Covid-19 gets through a Magnetic resonance imaging system at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia (AP)

The daily count of new coronavirus infections in Russia has spiked above 110,000 as the highly contagious Omicron variant races through the country.

On Saturday, the state coronavirus task force reported 113,122 new infections over the past 24 hours – an all-time high and a sevenfold increase from early in the month, when daily case counts were about 15,000.

The task force said 668 people died of Covid-19 in the past day, bringing Russia’s total fatality count for the pandemic to 330,111, by far the deadliest toll in Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that “it is obvious that this number is higher and possibly much higher”, because “many people don’t get tested” or have no symptoms.

A Russian ICU
A medical staff member tends to a Covid patient at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia (AP)

The Kremlin spokesman also admitted that a lot of people in the presidential administration have become infected.

“The vast majority continue to work from home after having isolated themselves,” Mr Peskov said. “This explosive contagiousness of the Omicron – it demonstrates itself in full.”

Despite the surging infections, authorities have avoided imposing any major restrictions to stem the surge, saying the health system has been coping with the influx of patients.

Earlier this month, parliament indefinitely postponed introducing restrictions on the unvaccinated that would have proven unpopular among vaccine-hesitant Russians.

Virus Outbreak Russia
Russia’s death toll is the highest in Europe (AP)

And this week, health officials cut the required isolation period for those who came into contact with Covid-19 patients from 14 days to seven without offering any explanation for the move.

Russia has had only one national lockdown, in 2020, although many Russians were ordered to stay off work for a week last October amid a jump in reported cases and deaths.

The state statistics agency, which uses broader counting criteria than the task force, puts the country’s pandemic death toll much higher, saying the number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 was over 625,000.

Just about half of Russia’s 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though Russia boasted about being the first country in the world to approve and roll out a domestically-developed coronavirus vaccine.

