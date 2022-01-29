Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flying start to this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch survey

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 5.52pm Updated: January 29 2022, 8.00pm
A Greenfinch (Nigel Blake/RSPB/PA)

More than a million feathered friends have been spotted so far in this year’s annual snapshot of what is happening to common birds in the nation’s gardens.

The house sparrow, starling, blue tit, woodpigeon and blackbird are the top species that have been seen since this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch began on Friday.

Blue tits are one of the common birds recorded in the survey (Ray Kennedy/RSPB/PA)

Organisers the RSPB, who bill the three-day event as the world’s largest garden wildlife survey, said that by 4pm on Saturday some 1.3 million birds had been spotted and 75,000 people had taken part in the project.

During the survey the public are asked to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.

The RSPB says that enthusiasm for the project is strong as garden birds give many people an important connection to the wider natural world.

Wildlife presenter Stephen Moss told the PA news agency: “It enthuses anyone, wherever they live, in the city, the countryside or the suburbs, whether they are watching alone or with their family or partner. The results are really, really valuable.”

He added: “The populations, the numbers and the distribution of many of our commonest garden birds have really radically changed.

“Birds like the goldfinch and the long-tailed tit, which used to only be occasional garden visitors, are now very common, and other birds like the house sparrow and the starling are certainly declining in numbers, even though they’re still fairly high up the league table.”

A blackbird sitting on a fork handle in a garden (Nigel Blake/RSPB/PA)

RSPB chief executive Beccy Speight said there is a climate and biodoversity crisis which is “intimately linked” in terms of what is going on and also in trying to find solutions.

She said: “I always describe it as like a giant game of Jenga. Nobody knows quite how many species you can carelessly knock out of the tower before the whole ecosystem starts to crumble.

“We are, as a species, absolutely dependant on ecosystems for our clean air and water, food – this is absolutely fundamental to our survival.

“So you should give a damn about sparrows as well.

Results from the survey are expected to become available from the spring.

