What the papers say – January 30

A recycled cash injection into Britain’s “most disadvantaged communities” and the Chancellor reportedly plotting for leadership are some of the stories covered in today’s front pages.

The Observer reports that the Government has been accused of trying to manipulate “levelling up” announcements to try and save the PM’s leadership after the the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities revealed that the cash pledge was not new and had actually been allocated last year.

The Mail on Sunday also carries the pledge touted for Britain’s “most deprived regions” by the Levelling Up Secretary, however fails to disclose that the promised cash is not new.

The Independent carries an exclusive which claims the Chancellor has “put (the) finishing touches to (a) leadership bid”, with Rishi Sunak reportedly telling allies that Boris Johnson cannot survive the partygate scandal.

The Sunday Times focuses on the controversial planned tax hike to national insurance, reporting that Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak have “jointly pledged to push ahead” with the £12 billion increase.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Telegraph writes that the PM’s most senior aide “spent the day at a cricket match three days before the fall of Kabul”.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Mirror reports that TV personality Rylan Clark was allegedly filmed demanding “gear” on a night out.

The Sunday Express dedicates its front page to the ongoing threat from Russia, with the paper carrying Mr Johnson’s warning to President Putin.

Sunday People features an article about convicted child abuser Jody Simpson reportedly applying for day release.

And the Daily Star carries a story about a “possessed” chucky doll.

