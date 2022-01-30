Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 30

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 2.27am
A recycled cash injection into Britain’s “most disadvantaged communities” and the Chancellor reportedly plotting for leadership are some of the stories covered in today’s front pages.

The Observer reports that the Government has been accused of trying to manipulate “levelling up” announcements to try and save the PM’s leadership after the the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities revealed that the cash pledge was not new and had actually been allocated last year.

The Mail on Sunday also carries the pledge touted for Britain’s “most deprived regions” by the Levelling Up Secretary, however fails to disclose that the promised cash is not new.

The Independent carries an exclusive which claims the Chancellor has “put (the) finishing touches to (a) leadership bid”, with Rishi Sunak reportedly telling allies that Boris Johnson cannot survive the partygate scandal.

The Sunday Times focuses on the controversial planned tax hike to national insurance, reporting that Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak have “jointly pledged to push ahead” with the £12 billion increase.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Telegraph writes that the PM’s most senior aide “spent the day at a cricket match three days before the fall of Kabul”.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Mirror reports that TV personality Rylan Clark was allegedly filmed demanding “gear” on a night out.

The Sunday Express dedicates its front page to the ongoing threat from Russia, with the paper carrying Mr Johnson’s warning to President Putin.

Sunday People features an article about convicted child abuser Jody Simpson reportedly applying for day release.

And the Daily Star carries a story about a “possessed” chucky doll.

