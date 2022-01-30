Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Remembrance walk for those killed and injured on Bloody Sunday under way

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 9.20am Updated: January 30 2022, 10.34am
People in the Creggan area of Derry on a remembrance walk to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Relatives of those killed and injured on Bloody Sunday are taking part in a remembrance walk to mark the 50th anniversary of the atrocity.

The event is one of a series taking place over the weekend in Londonderry.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972 in the city.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

Families in the Creggan area of Derry before the remembrance walk
While many consider him the 14th victim of Bloody Sunday, his death was formally attributed to an inoperable brain tumour.

On Sunday, the crowd gathered at Creggan Shops before making their way to the Bloody Sunday Monument in Rossville Street for the annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony at 11am.

Later, the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will deliver a recorded message to the Bloody Sunday families.

The president’s message will be shown publicly during the commemorative event Beyond the Silence, which will take place before a limited audience in Millennium Forum Theatre.

A man with flowers at the Bloody Sunday memorial in Derry
His message will be broadcast on a large screen and the occasion will be livestreamed to an online audience.

The event will be hosted by actor Adrian Dunbar and will feature tributes to the victims, as well as music and public performances.

The forum will fall silent on Sunday at the precise time when 50 years earlier paratroopers opened fire on civil rights marchers in the Bogside.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Today we remember the 14 innocent people who were killed in Derry 50 years ago on Bloody Sunday.

Bloody Sunday 50th anniversary
“The events of that day cast a long shadow over the city and the country that many are still dealing with today.

“We salute the courage and perseverance of the victims and their families who have campaigned tirelessly for justice and who continue to do so today.

“Their tenacity serves as an example to other Troubles-related victims to never give up the fight for justice.

“We pledge to honour the memory of those who died on Bloody Sunday by standing with all victims of the Troubles and continuing to work for permanent peace on our shared island.”

