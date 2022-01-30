Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Storm Malik hits northern Europe

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 1.26pm
Waves crash against a boat in Elsinore, Denmark (Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Waves crash against a boat in Elsinore, Denmark (Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

A powerful winter storm has swept through northern Europe, killing several people, destroying houses and cars and leaving thousands of households without electricity.

Storm Malik was advancing in the Nordic region on Sunday, bringing strong gusts of wind, and extensive rain and snowfall in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Malik reached the Nordic region and northern Germany late on Saturday after moving in from Britain, where it caused damage and transport chaos, hitting Scotland particularly badly.

In Scotland, a boy and a 60-year-old woman were killed on Saturday by falling trees as strong winds battered northern parts of Britain.

A house damaged by a fallen tree in Charlottenlund, north of Copenhagen, Denmark
A house damaged by a fallen tree in Charlottenlund, north of Copenhagen, Denmark (Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Wind gusts of more than 100mph have been reported in parts of Scotland, causing widespread disruption to transport and power cuts to tens of thousands of homes.

In Denmark, excessively strong winds with heavy rain caused the temporary closure of several bridges on Saturday, including the key Oeresund road and rail bridge connecting Copenhagen and the Swedish city of Malmo.

Danish media reported that a 78-year-old woman died from severe injuries after falling in strong winds.

In neighbouring Germany, local media reported that a man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a billboard that was loosened by the storm.

A snow plough works to remove snow at the Senate Square near Helsinki Cathedral
A snow plough works to remove snow at the Senate Square near Helsinki Cathedral (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

Flooding in many parts of Denmark caused substantial damage.

Several crashes caused by falling trees and flying debris were reported to police.

Southern parts of Sweden were badly hit too and thousands of households were without electricity by Sunday afternoon.

Ferries to the Baltic Sea island of Gotland were cancelled because of strong winds.

Severe damage to houses, cars and boats, among other things, were reported in Norway while heavy snowfall throughout Finland caused crashes and disrupted bus and train traffic in parts of the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]