Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Kirsty Muir hoping to hit Olympic high after turning back on ‘boring’ skiing

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 2.02pm
Kirsty Muir is hoping to soar to an Olympic medal in Beijing (PA Media)
Kirsty Muir is hoping to soar to an Olympic medal in Beijing (PA Media)

Kirsty Muir’s appetite for air-time led her to turn her back on “boring” alpine pursuits and commit to the ramps and rails that could see her soar into medal contention at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 17-year-old from Aberdeen is one of a new generation of skiers for whom the desire to emulate Dave Ryding’s historic World Cup slalom victory in Kitzbuhel in January no longer cuts much ice.

Instead Muir spent time around the last Olympics cutting and pasting pictures of fellow freestyle skier, world and Winter X Games champion James Woods, for a school project on her favourite athlete.

Team GB Depart for 2022 Winter Games – Heathrow Airport
At 17, Kirsty Muir is the youngest member of the Team GB squad (Steven Paston/PA)

Muir, the youngest member of the 50-strong GB team for the Games that also includes Woods, admitted: “I always loved going fast but I definitely found skiing a little bit boring when I was younger.

“I liked the creativity and adrenaline that came with freestyle. There’s so many parts you get a thrill from – learning new tricks or just being in the air. Just to be in the air and be like, wow, I’m actually flying.”

Muir fulfilled her enthusiasm on the dry slopes of Aberdeen before transferring her talent to snow with such success it prompted three-time Winter Olympian and now GB coach Lesley McKenna to call her a “once in a generation talent”.

The Winter Youth Olympic Games Handout
Kirsty Muir (left) won silver at the Winter Youth Olympics in 2020 (PA Media)

She won a silver medal in the Big Air at the 2020 Youth Olympics at the age of 15 despite struggling with the pressure of starring on such a big stage – an experience Muir believes she will be able to use to her advantage in Beijing.

“I made the Youth Olympics such a big thing in my head so I was very nervous,” admitted Muir, who has put her Highers on hold to compete in Beijing. “I was scared to hurt myself because I wanted to get to these Olympics so much.

“But over the last two years I’ve learned to take every competition as it is. Lots of people get injured, and it was more about accepting that one day it is going to happen, and you’ve just got to put as much trust as possible in yourself not to get injured.”

Muir packed books from the ‘Throne of Glass’ series – the story of a teenage assassin in a corrupt kingdom – in her luggage for the Games and is relishing the opportunity to team up with her idol Woods.

“I looked up to Woodsy a lot, and when I started out at secondary school we had to do a school project on an athlete we looked up to, and I did it on Woodsy,” added Muir.

“It was just a little A4 brochure but we had to present it in class and explain why we admired that particular athlete so much. It is crazy to think I am now setting off to an Olympics with Woodsy as my team-mate.”

Muir is set to compete in both the ski slopestyle and Big Air disciplines in Beijing. She is scheduled to make her Olympic debut in the women’s Big Air qualifiers in Beijing on February 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]