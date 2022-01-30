Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Police make arrest after Mason Greenwood accused of violence towards woman

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 5.44pm Updated: January 30 2022, 7.40pm
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood will not play for the club until further notice (Isaac Parkin/PA)


A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with the club, following allegations he was violent towards a woman.

Greater Manchester Police said they had been made aware on Sunday of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

The force said: “An investigation was launched and following inquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

“He remains in custody for questioning.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Manchester United have announced that Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice.

A statement from United on Sunday afternoon read: “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

Brentford v Manchester United – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Greenwood celebrates scoring a goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

The images and allegations were reportedly visible on the woman’s Instagram on Sunday morning.

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

In an earlier statement Manchester United had said the club was aware of images and allegations circulating on social media, adding: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Attempts have been made to contact Greenwood for comment.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust posted on Twitter: “The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard.”

A spokesperson for sportswear giant Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

