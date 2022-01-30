Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Egypt earn semi-final spot with extra-time win over Morocco

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 6.24pm Updated: January 30 2022, 6.32pm
Trezeguet scored the winning goal for Egypt (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Trezeguet scored the winning goal for Egypt (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Trezeguet’s extra-time goal earned Egypt a semi-final spot at the Africa Cup of Nations as they came from a goal down to beat Morocco 2-1.

Mohamed Salah’s first goal of the tournament cancelled out Sofiane Boufal’s early penalty opener for Morocco, with the Liverpool forward setting up Trezeguet for the goal which saw The Pharaoahs advance to the last four.

Morocco went in front when Boufal coolly converted from the spot after a VAR check confirmed that Ayman Ashraf had fouled Achraf Hakimi in the area.

After a quiet opening spell for Egypt, their first shot on goal came when Ashraf’s 20-yard strike forced Yassine Bounou into a save.

Hakimi threatened to double Morocco’s advantage when he put a 25-yard free-kick wide of the target.

But Egypt hauled themselves level early in the second half through Salah, who tapped in the loose ball after Bounou had produced a superb save to deny Mohamed Abdelmonem.

Morocco almost regained the lead with 15 minutes to go when Munir El Haddadi’s free-kick was well saved by Mohamed Abou Gabal at the front post.

Abou Gabal was called into action again when his flying save tipped Roman Saiss’ header onto the crossbar from point-blank range.

In extra time, scorer Salah turned creator as Egypt hit the front in the 100th minute. Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet was on hand to tap home after a superb run from Salah down the right.

The Pharaohs clung on for victory and will face hosts Cameroon for a place in the final.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]