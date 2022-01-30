Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands prepare for day three without power in wake of Storm Malik

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 7.54pm Updated: January 30 2022, 8.22pm
Stewart Sexton was left without power for ten days after Storm Arwen and fears it could be that long again this time (Gregor Fulton)
A man in Northumberland has called the lack of support from his local power supplier “a disgrace” as he prepares to tackle a third consecutive day with no heating, hot water or electricity.

Storm Malik has wreaked havoc across northern parts of the country, as Northern Powergrid confirmed 7,000 homes were still without power as of 6.30pm on Sunday.

Stewart Sexton, in Alnwick, lost power for 10 days after Storm Arwen and said he and his family do not feel well supported this time.

“No sign of contact or support,” the 58-year-old told the PA news agency.

“Will we be last again? Why should we be last? We pay the same service and expect the same service.

Winter weather Jan 30th 2022
Storm Malik tore across the country and caused damage to properties and land (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It’s a disgrace… nothing from councillors or MP to support us either – zilch.”

Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan is the MP for Mr Sexton’s constituency, Berwick-upon-Tweed, and has not yet publicly commented on power outages caused by Storm Malik, but said in her weekly email to constituents that she will “continue to push” Northern Powergrid to compensate their customers in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

Mr Sexton is making use of a “small generator” to power a lamp and a radio in his house.

“Not enough to boil a kettle though,” he said.

“We have always had storms (but) never had days without power… even the ‘Beast from the East’ and snow in 2010 didn’t cut us off.”

Clare Stirling-Turnbull, in Powburn, Northumberland, also suffered power outages during Storm Arwen and has been without heating and electricity since 9am on Saturday.

“We are a family of six (which is) slightly more problematic this time as one of the children is currently isolating – she has Covid,” the 47-year-old hospitality worker explained.

Fallen tree in Clare Stirling-Turnbull garden
Clare Stirling-Turnbull and her family have been trying to clear their garden after the impact of Storm Malik (Gabriella Stirling-Bogaert/PA)

“So we can’t go to relatives’ houses… we have no electric, no heating or hot water – we do have a wood burner so can heat one room.”

The family are “well prepared” thanks to a gas barbeque, candle, and hot water bottles.

Ms Stirling-Turnbull said that visually the storm was “frightening” for her children.

“There is still so much damage from Arwen, so much more debris… it’s heartbreaking for this area – vast areas of woods have just been flattened,” she said.

She acknowledged the “mammoth task” Northern Powergrid is facing.

“They have done all they possibly can, reconnection times are only an estimate.

“We fully understand that they try their utmost to reconnect as quickly as possible.”

Northern Powergrid said those affected are living in Northumberland and County Durham, as Storm Corrie brings another blast of strong winds.

Director Paul Glendinning said: “Given what we now know, we expect that around 4,000 customers will still be off supply as we go into tomorrow. We have confirmed that there is around 200 damage points on the low voltage network that will reconnect only a small number of customers for each repair.”

Andy Bilclough, Northern Powergrid’s director of field operations, said: “The assessment of damage that we now have makes it clear that there is still a lot to do. We will get as much done as we can today for as long as it is safe to do so and get back out as soon as possible tomorrow.”

The supplier’s goal of having power restored to another 3,000 homes by Sunday evening is “subject to the effects of Storm Corrie”.

