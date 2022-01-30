Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Premier League pair Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr help Senegal to last four

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 9.18pm
Senegal’s Famara Diedhiou (centre) scored his side’s first goal in their 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations win over Equatorial Guinea (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Substitutes Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr made decisive contributions as Senegal beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Crystal Palace midfielder Kouyate had only been on the pitch for two minutes when he capitalised on some woeful defending to restore Senegal’s lead after Jannick Buyla had cancelled out Famara Diedhiou’s opener.

And Sarr then finished off a superb move 11 minutes from time as he made his first appearance for club or country since scoring in Watford’s 4-1 win over Manchester United on November 20.

Sadio Mane completed 90 minutes despite the worrying head injury he suffered during the last-16 tie against Cape Verde and the Liverpool forward set up the opening goal with a pinpoint pass to Diedhiou, allowing the Alanyaspor striker to fire home at the near post.

Equatorial Guinea were awarded a penalty early in the second half when Iban Edu flicked the ball on to the hand of Kalidou Koulibaly, only for the referee to be told by VAR to look at the pitchside monitor before reversing his decision.

Perhaps fuelled by a sense of injustice, the underdogs continued to push forward and deservedly equalised after 57 minutes, Buyla firing home with the outside of his right foot after being played in by Pablo Ganet’s sublime reverse pass.

However, Senegal edged back in front 10 minutes later when Equatorial Guinea failed to clear a corner, two defenders went for the same ball and Akapo Martinez succeeded only in heading it backwards for Kouyate to nip in front of the goalkeeper and prod home.

And fellow substitute Sarr put the result beyond doubt when he side-footed into an empty net from Saliou Ciss’s low cross following a brilliant cross-field pass from Koulibaly.

Senegal will face Burkina Faso in the last four.

