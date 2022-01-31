Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Kate Hudson impresses Ariana Grande with cover of chart-topping track

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 9.00am
Kate Hudson (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Hudson (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Hudson has impressed fellow famous faces and Ariana Grande herself with a cover of the pop star’s chart-topping song 7 rings.

The 42-year-old actress can be seen performing a doo-wop style rendition of the hit track in a teaser video clip shared to social media for the forthcoming episode of the NBC game show That’s My Jam, which is hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Hudson is set to feature on the show, which sees celebrity teams compete in music-themed challenges, alongside her brother, Oliver Hudson, with the episode due to air on the US channel on Monday evening.

Hudson reshared the video to Instagram and wrote: “WHAT A BLAST! Thanks for having @theoliverhudson and I”.

Grande shared her praise for the performance in the comment section, describing it as “stunning perfect gorgeous” and asked “may we have this on all streaming services please”.

Actress Drew Barrymore also wrote: “@katehudson your singing is so wonderful”, while fashion designer Rachel Zoe added: “This is beyond @katehudson please please just make an album!!! Been asking for decades.”

Step Up actress Jenna Dewan commented that she had watched the video 10 times, and Queer Eye star Tan France said Hudson had “nailed” the performance.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Show – New York
Ariana Grande shared her praise for Kate Hudson’s rendition of her hit song 7 rings (PA)

Grande released 7 Rings in 2019 as a single from her fifth studio album Thank U, Next.

The track, which samples My Favorite Things from The Sound Of Music, went to number one in the UK and US singles charts.

Hudson rose to stardom for her role in the comedy film Almost Famous in 2000, which won her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

She has also starred in a string of movies including 2003’s How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 2016’s Mother’s Day, and Bride Wars in 2009.

