Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Two police officers shot dead during traffic stop in Germany

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 10.16am Updated: January 31 2022, 5.51pm
Police officers block the access road to the scene where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop near Kusel, Germany (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)
Police officers block the access road to the scene where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop near Kusel, Germany (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)

Two police officers have been shot dead on a rural road in western Germany while on a routine patrol.

Two suspects were detained hours later.

The shooting happened during a traffic check near Kusel at about 4.20am local time, police in Kaiserslautern said.

The officers radioed that shots were being fired, spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort told n-tv television.

Police officers block the access road to the scene where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop near Kusel, Germany
Police officers block the access road to the scene where two officers were shot during a traffic stop near Kusel (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)

But reinforcements who arrived at the scene were unable to help the 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old man.

Mr Erfort said he did not know whether the officers had seen something particular about the assailants’ vehicle that they wanted to check or whether it was just a routine check.

German news agency dpa, citing unidentified security sources, said that the officers reported finding dead game in the car before the shooting started.

But what exactly happened remained unclear, as did a possible motive for the shooting.

Police called on local drivers not to pick up hitchhikers in the Kusel area as they hunted for the perpetrators there and in neighbouring Saarland state.

Later on Monday, police said they had arrested a suspect for whom they had put out a wanted notice.

The 38-year-old man from the region was apprehended in Sulzbach, about 37 kilometres (more than 20 miles) from the scene of the shooting.

Police officers prepare for an operation close to a road where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop near Kusel, Germany
Police officers prepare for an operation close to the scene of the shooting (Michael Probst/AP)

Police said he did not give any information on the case after his arrest at around 5pm local time.

A second suspect, a 32-year-old man, was also detained.

Investigators were working to determine whether he had anything to do with the shooting.

They said they were continuing to look for anyone else who may have been involved.

The younger officer killed in Monday’s incident was still studying at a police academy, the GdP police union said.

“Regardless of the motive, this crime is reminiscent of an execution and shows that the police risk their lives for our security every day,” interior minister Nancy Faeser tweeted.

She said “we will do everything” to catch the perpetrators.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]