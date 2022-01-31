Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Northern Ireland 2021 census results to be published in June

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 2.32pm
The first results from Northern Ireland’s latest census are set to be published in June (Liam McBurney/PA)
The first results from Northern Ireland’s latest census are set to be published in June.

The survey, described as a “mammoth task”, takes place every 10 years and collates information about the general population.

One of the aspects which is particularly watched in the region’s census are any shifts in percentages in the religious background of the population and potential political implications if a majority appears likely to favour a united Ireland.

The 2011 census indicated that 48.4% of the population of Northern Ireland was from a Protestant or other Christian background, with 45.1% from a Catholic background, and 7% saying they belonged to another religion or none.

The first results on population statistics will be published by June, with further results published in stages until summer 2023.

Census director Dr David Marshall said there had been a “fantastic response” to the census.

With a return rate of 97.2%, Census 2021 had the highest level of engagement since Census 1991.

“I want to thank everyone who responded. It was great to see people playing their part in shaping public services and helping government departments, businesses, charities and other organisations understand the needs of our population,” he said.

“The census is a mammoth exercise and we are working hard to process, code and quality-assure the census data.

“The first results will be published by June 2022 – just a few months from now.

“We will also publish key statistics on equality and identity later this year.”

More than 80% of census returns were made online, a significant jump from less than 20% in the last census in 2011.

The census website had around one million user sessions during the operational period, while the Census Contact Centre processed more than 160,000 local phone calls to help the public complete their returns, and some 1,500 local census enumerators, working within Covid-19 guidelines, made 375,000 address visits to help the public complete their returns.

