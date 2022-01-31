Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Syrian prison overrun by IS terrorists back under control, says US-backed force

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 3.05pm
US and Syrian Democratic Forces soldiers search for Islamic State militants in Hassakeh, Syria (Baderkhan Ahmad/AP)
US and Syrian Democratic Forces soldiers search for Islamic State militants in Hassakeh, Syria (Baderkhan Ahmad/AP)

A US-backed Kurdish-led force said a prison overrun by the terrorist group calling itself Islamic State (IS) in northeastern Syria is now fully under its control, thwarting a plot by the extremists to launch further, multiple attacks across the volatile region.

It also appealed for the international community’s help in taking responsibility for the tens of thousands of IS fighters and their families in detention centres and camps under its control.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said more than 120 of its fighters and prison workers died in the 10-day stand-off at the Gweiran prison, also known as al-Sinaa prison, which houses at least 3,000 IS detainees.

Some 374 IS militants, including the initial attackers, were also killed, it added.

The January 20 assault on one of the largest detention facilities in Syria has turned the city of Hassakeh into a conflict zone and forced thousands of residents to flee.

The fighting drew in the US-led coalition, which carried out air strikes and deployed American personnel in Bradley Fighting Vehicles to the scene.

It was the biggest military operation by the extremist group since the fall of its self-declared caliphate in 2019 and came as the militants staged deadly attacks in both Syria and Iraq that stoked fears that IS may be staging a comeback.

At a press conference on Monday, SDF commander Nowruz Ahmad said the IS prison attack was aimed at liberating a number of terrorist detainees, but also formed part of a broader plot that IS had been preparing for a long time.

According to seized documents and confessions of some of the attackers, the extremist group had planned attacks on other neighbourhoods in Hassakeh, the town of Shaddada and areas of Deir el-Zour in eastern Syria.

Also planned were simultaneous attacks on the al-Hol camp, which houses thousands of families of IS members.

“They wanted to launch a massive attack on the region, and once again to spread their terror and impose darkness on the people of the region and revive the terrorist organisation once again,” Ms Ahmad said.

She also accused neighbouring Turkey, an archenemy of the Kurds, of facilitating and assisting in the organisation of the prison attack but did not provide evidence.

Ms Ahmad said the attack demonstrated the need for radical solutions to the ongoing presence of tens of thousands of IS detainees and their families in northeastern Syria, as well as expediting the trial and prosecution of IS terrorists.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price commended the SDF for its effective response to the prison attack.

IS’s “desperate and violent tactics are a grave reminder to the world that the terrorist group remains a threat that can and must be defeated”, he said in a statement.

“Due to the effective response of the SDF, in partnership with US and coalition forces, senior Isis leaders were captured or killed during the attempt to free detained Isis members from detention.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]