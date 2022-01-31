Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Storm sets new wind power record

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 3.14pm
Wind turbines stand in a snowy scene in Northumberland (Tom White/PA)
The UK record for the amount of renewable electricity generated by wind was broken following Storm Malik, the National Grid’s operators said.

On Saturday afternoon there was 19623MW, or 19.6GW, of wind-generated power on the system, according to the National Grid Electricity System Operator (National Grid ESO).

The previous record was 17.7 GW which was set in May last year.

Dog walkers on a windy Tynemouth beach on the North East coast as gusts of up to 80mph could batter northern areas (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A National Grid ESO spokesperson said: “Britain has the fastest decarbonising electricity system in the world and records like this are proof of how far we’ve come.

“By 2025 we want to be able to operate a zero carbon grid, harnessing clean green energy sources.

“However, whilst we mark this moment, our thoughts are with those communities who have been impacted by the storms over the weekend.”

