Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

UAE to bring in federal corporate tax on business earnings for first time

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 4.07pm
A general view of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world, standing at 829.8m, in Dubai, UAE (PA)
A general view of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world, standing at 829.8m, in Dubai, UAE (PA)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said it will introduce a federal corporate tax on business earnings for the first time.

It is the latest measure to bring the country in line with many governments worldwide but also one that chips away at its competitive advantage.

The UAE – home to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and five other emirates – has been steadily introducing new taxes as it seeks to diversify revenue from its mainstay of oil.

It is unclear how the new 9% corporate tax on earnings will impact consumers as some businesses could raise their prices as a result.

Businesses across various sectors in the UAE are still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Untold numbers of foreigners, who comprise around 90% of the UAE’s population, lost their jobs amid the pandemic and salaries were slashed in key industries such as tourism, real estate and the construction sector.

The UAE has recently taken steps to try to retain foreign investors, including loosening restrictions on business ownership rules and granting longer-term visas for some.

It has also liberalised some of its Islamic laws around alcohol and unmarried couples, and moved to a Monday-Friday work week.

Still, the UAE faces steep competition from neighbouring Saudi Arabia, which is working overtime to attract businesses and families to relocate to the kingdom.

The UAE’s ministry of finance said the new federal tax of 9% on profits would be effective from June 1 2023.

The corporate tax will not apply to personal income from employment, real estate and other investments, or to income earned from a business licensed outside the UAE.

The UAE has long positioned itself as a place where foreign investors are welcome and where incomes are tax free.

Low taxes and a friendly business environment have helped to transform the 50-year-old nation over the years.

The new corporate tax also does not apply to companies in Emirati free zones unless they conduct their business onshore.

Other exceptions are oil and gas companies, which are subject to their own tax schemes.

Business profits of up to roughly 102,000 dollars (£75,858) will not be taxed, the ministry said, in order to support small businesses and start-ups.

Furthermore, foreign taxes can be credited against the UAE’s corporate tax to avoid double taxation.

The tax scheme will allow UAE business groups to be taxed as a single entity or apply for relief amid losses or restructuring.

Various emirates in the UAE have been steadily introducing fees and taxes in past years.

After oil prices dipped dramatically in mid-2015, the government reduced some subsidies and imposed a 5% value added tax on most goods and services, a standard tax that is still lower than in many countries around the world.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier