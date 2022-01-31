Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bodies removed from fire-ravaged block of flats after complex recovery process

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 5.52pm
Firefighters at the scene in Grovelands Road, Reading, on December 15 (Marc Ward/PA)
Firefighters at the scene in Grovelands Road, Reading, on December 15 (Marc Ward/PA)

Two bodies have been removed from a block of flats devastated by fire six weeks ago.

Thames Valley Police said the remains were removed on Monday from Rowe Court, Reading, after a complex recovery process.

A major fire broke out at a property on December 15 and work has been ongoing to make the site safe so that the bodies of the two people who died could be recovered.

Reading fire
The scene on December 15 (Marc Ward/PA)

Police said post mortem examinations and formal identification for both people are expected to take place this week.

The Thames Valley Police major crime unit is continuing its investigation into the incident, and a man has been charged in connection with it.

Superintendent Steve Raffield, local area policing commander for Reading, said: “I know that today has been a very difficult and emotional day for a lot of people connected to this incident, especially for the families of the deceased.

“I am pleased that following such a long and complex recovery process that we have been able to safely remove those who were inside, and I hope that this is some comfort to their families.

“Our officers will remain at the scene while our investigation into the fire continues, as well as the process of dismantling the building.”

Jason Brock, Reading Borough Council leader, said: “The thoughts of everybody in Reading are firmly with the families of those people whose bodies were recovered by our emergency service colleagues earlier today.

“More than six weeks have now passed since the horrific fire at Rowe Court, but for those affected the impact is as real today as it was on December 15.

“For the families who lost loved ones, it will never pass.

“We once again thank Reading’s emergency services for the dignified recovery in what must have been very distressing circumstances.”

Hakeem Kigundu, 31, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He is due before Reading Crown Court in February.

