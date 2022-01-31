Bodies removed from fire-ravaged block of flats after complex recovery process

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two bodies have been removed from a block of flats devastated by fire six weeks ago.

Thames Valley Police said the remains were removed on Monday from Rowe Court, Reading, after a complex recovery process.

A major fire broke out at a property on December 15 and work has been ongoing to make the site safe so that the bodies of the two people who died could be recovered.

The scene on December 15

Police said post mortem examinations and formal identification for both people are expected to take place this week.

The Thames Valley Police major crime unit is continuing its investigation into the incident, and a man has been charged in connection with it.

Superintendent Steve Raffield, local area policing commander for Reading, said: “I know that today has been a very difficult and emotional day for a lot of people connected to this incident, especially for the families of the deceased.

“I am pleased that following such a long and complex recovery process that we have been able to safely remove those who were inside, and I hope that this is some comfort to their families.

“Our officers will remain at the scene while our investigation into the fire continues, as well as the process of dismantling the building.”

Jason Brock, Reading Borough Council leader, said: “The thoughts of everybody in Reading are firmly with the families of those people whose bodies were recovered by our emergency service colleagues earlier today.

“More than six weeks have now passed since the horrific fire at Rowe Court, but for those affected the impact is as real today as it was on December 15.

“For the families who lost loved ones, it will never pass.

“We once again thank Reading’s emergency services for the dignified recovery in what must have been very distressing circumstances.”

Hakeem Kigundu, 31, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He is due before Reading Crown Court in February.