Grandfather who died from single punch loved his family and Bob Marley – tribute

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 6.18pm
Paul Ologbose (GMP/PA)
Paul Ologbose (GMP/PA)

A grandfather who died after a single punch to the head has been remembered by relatives as a “loving, caring person” who was passionate about his family, his business and Bob Marley.

Paul Ologbose, 57, died following an altercation at Higher Fold Sports and Social Club in Leigh on January 23, and his family have issued a tribute to him via Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Mr Ologbose is thought to have been struck once, outside the venue on Kensington Drive, shortly before 1.55am, the force said.

He was taken to hospital with a critical head injury but died later that day surrounded by relatives, including his brother and four children.

Paul Ologbose death
Paul Ologbose died after a single punch to the head (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

They said: “Our dad was a family man who loved all his children and grandchildren very much, and made a big impact on so many people’s lives.

“Everybody loved him for who he was, a loving caring person who would help anyone in need.

“Our dad was the go-to person for anything to do with engines, he could fix anything.

“He loved his job, with window cleaning meaning everything to him.

“Our dad had his business for 31 years and loved every single day of it.

“He would make time for all his customers, even if it was because he seen a car he liked in their garden, or to ask for a brew with three sugars.

“Our dad was one in a million. We hope you are dancing away to your Bob Marley music and wearing your Bob Marley hat which you never took off.

“Your two grandchildren love you so much. Rest easy Dad and Grandad Bushy, we all love and miss you so much.”

GMP said a 43-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, and the force has appealed for information after Mr Ologbose’s home was broken into the day after he died.

Police believe offenders searched Mr Ologbose’s house on Kenilworth Drive in Leigh between 5pm and 11pm on January 24.

Anyone with information or who has CCTV or doorbell footage of the area at the time should contact Wigan and Leigh CID on 01618567094 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

