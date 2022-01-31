Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Rihanna debuts baby bump on stroll with boyfriend ASAP Rocky

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 6.29pm
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna (PA)
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna (PA)

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky took a stroll over the weekend in a snowy New York to reveal she is pregnant with her first child.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the 33-year-old Diamonds singer and fashion mogul showed off her bump in a long open pink vintage Chanel coat and ripped jeans as her boyfriend beamed by her side in Harlem, which is his home neighbourhood.

In one photo, the two hold hands with smiles on their faces.

In another, he kisses her forehead.

Her bump was adorned with a long jewelled necklace.

Rihanna spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City, saying: “I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.”

After months of dating rumours, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky publicly transformed their long-standing friendship into a romance during the pandemic.

In an interview with GQ magazine in May 2019, ASAP called Rihanna “my lady” and “the love of my life”.

Of the relationship, the PMW rapper spoke of their travels the previous summer in a rented tour bus and how the experience cemented their bond.

Asked what it felt like to be in a relationship after his past as a ladies’ man, he said: “So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

ASAP also spoke of having children in the future, telling GQ: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely … I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad.

“I would have a very fly child.”

No further details about the pregnancy were disclosed.

