Ending mandate too little, too late, says care worker sacked for vaccine refusal

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 6.35pm
Covid-19 vaccination (PA)
Covid-19 vaccination (PA)

A care worker who lost her job after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 has said scrapping the vaccine mandate would be “too little, too late” for the care sector.

On Monday, the Government said it was “looking again” at scrapping the measure that will require all NHS and care staff to be vaccinated.

Katrina Aslet-Clark, from Greater Manchester, had worked in the care sector for 25 years until she was sacked in November.

The 49-year-old, who worked as a deputy manager at a private care village in the North West, described the mandate as “utterly senseless and crazy”.

She told the PA news agency: “All the way through, I thought they’re not going to do this – it was one of the most upsetting and stressful things that I’ve had to go through.

“I do believe in vaccines, but I don’t trust this one and I don’t believe that my choice should have been taken away. So I stood my ground and in the end, I got sacked.”

Ministers have been facing pressure this week to end the requirement for staff in England to be double jabbed by April, amid fears it will lead to a major staffing crisis.

Frontline NHS and wider social care staff would need their first dose by Thursday in order to be double jabbed by April 1.

Ms Aslet-Clark said she is “very pro-vaccine normally” and believes that jabs to protect against infections such as hepatitis B are “sensible”.

However, since refusing to have the Covid-19 vaccine she said she has lost her job, her home and has been “practically disowned” by her family.

“The more I looked into it, the more I realised I don’t want this vaccine and I felt so strongly about it I was willing to lose my job,” she said.

“My family don’t understand my stance and I’ve lost friends over this, it has been absolutely horrendous.

“I believe if people want to have the jab then that’s entirely up to them – but nobody should be forced to have this.”

Despite “loving” her job, Ms Aslet-Clark said the pandemic made it difficult and that enforcing restrictions felt “akin to managing a prison” and left her considering leaving the sector.

She said: “We have to keep our residents safe but ultimately, a resident’s wellbeing is an important part of their care and denying them their loved ones was frankly inhumane.

“To see the effects of that first-hand was awful.”

Patricia Marquis, Royal College of Nursing director for England, acknowledged that scrapping the mandate would be “a change of heart too late for the social care sector” but said it would hopefully enable valuable staff to be brought back.

The World Health Organisation has said billions of people worldwide have been safely vaccinated against Covid-19.

The vaccine process includes “rigorous, multi-stage testing process, including large clinical trials that involve tens of thousands of people” and continues to be monitored and tested following approval.

