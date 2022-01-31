Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jesse Lingard looks set to stay at Manchester United despite Newcastle interest

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 7.50pm
Jesse Lingard looks set to see out the rest of the season with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jesse Lingard looks set to see out the rest of the season with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jesse Lingard looks set to stay at Manchester United despite Newcastle’s push to sign the attacking midfielder, the PA news agency understands.

Deadline day was always likely to be quiet in terms of incomings at Old Trafford, but speculation has been rife about the 29-year-old leaving on loan ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

Newcastle have been in discussions over a loan move this month but baulked at the fee requested by United should England international Lingard help them stave off relegation from the Premier League.

West Ham – where he enjoyed a successful loan last year – and Tottenham are among the other clubs to have expressed interest in a player interim boss Ralf Rangnick reportedly gave his blessing to leave.

Jesse Lingard was superb for West Ham in the second half of last season
Jesse Lingard was superb for West Ham in the second half of last season (John Walton/PA)

But Lingard is set to stay for the rest of the campaign, where he could yet play an important role despite being restricted to a bit-part impact so far this season.

Donny Van De Beek was allowed to make a deadline-day loan move to Everton, who are understood to be covering the Holland international’s wages on top of paying United a loan fee.

Anthony Martial this month joined Sevilla until the end of the campaign and Amad Diallo headed to Rangers, while Axel Tuanzebe agreed a temporary switch to Napoli having previously been on loan at Aston Villa.

England goalkeeper Dean Henderson had hoped to follow suit in search of first-team football, while there was a chance Phil Jones headed to Bordeaux on loan in a bid to kickstart his career after injury.

The PA news agency understands there was deadline-day interest from the Championship in a loan for Alvaro Fernandez but the 18-year-old looks likely to stay put.

