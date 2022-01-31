Russia responds to US proposal to de-escalate Ukraine crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Russian government has sent a written response to a US proposal aimed at de-escalating the Ukraine crisis, according to Biden administration officials.

The Russian response comes as the Biden administration continues to press the Kremlin to de-escalate a growing crisis on the Ukraine border, where some 100,000 Russian troops have massed.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya (Richard Drew/AP)

A State Department official declined to offer details of the response, saying it “would be unproductive to negotiate in public” and they would leave it up to Russia to discuss their counterproposal.