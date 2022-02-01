Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Brady says he has not yet made up his mind on retirement

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 2.26am Updated: February 1 2022, 6.32am
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he has not yet decided to retire (Mark LoMoglio/AP)
Tom Brady says he has not yet made a decision about whether to retire from the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback said on his Let’s Go podcast on Monday: “I’m just still going through the process.

“Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel, what you want to do, and I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other.

“I understand my decision affects a lot of people’s lives so when that decision comes, it’ll come.”

Brady Retirement Reports
Brady has won six championships with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mark LoMoglio/AP)

Reports of the 44-year-old’s retirement emerged on Saturday, with the NFL Twitter account and TB12 Sports, the fitness and training company set up by Brady and his personal trainer Alex Guerrero, among those posting the news, though TB12 Sports quickly deleted its tweet.

Following the flurry of speculation, Brady’s agent Don Yee insisted “Tom will be the only person to express his plans”, adding that he expected a statement to come “soon”.

A statement from Yee, posted on the NFL website, read: “I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy.

“He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Brady said on Monday: “We’re in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often, and I totally understand that and understand that’s the environment we’re in.

“But I think for me, it’s literally day to day with me. I’m trying to do the best I can every day and evaluate things as they come, and I’m trying to make a great decision for me and my family.

“I’ll know when the time’s right. When I know, I’ll know and when I don’t know, I don’t know, and I’m not going to race to some conclusion about that.”

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before adding a record seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and, should he leave, would exit on top of the charts in almost every major passing statistic.

