Insulate Britain protesters face court over alleged injunction breach

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 2.47am
General view of the Royal Courts of Justice on The Strand in London (Andrew Matthews/PA)
General view of the Royal Courts of Justice on The Strand in London (Andrew Matthews/PA)

More than a dozen Insulate Britain protesters are due to appear at the High Court after allegedly breaching an injunction aimed at curbing the group’s climate change protests.

The protest group began a wave of demonstrations in September last year which included blocking the M25 and other roads in London, including around Parliament, as well as roads in Birmingham, Manchester and around the Port of Dover in Kent.

A number of High Court injunctions against the group’s road blockades have been granted to National Highways and Transport for London to prevent their disruptive protests.

Those who breach the injunctions could be found in contempt of court and face a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

On Tuesday, 18 supporters of the group are expected to appear at the High Court in London over an alleged breach of an injunction blocking protests on the M25.

A street cleaner washes glue off the road following an Insulate Britain protest (James Manning/PA)
A street cleaner washes glue off the road following an Insulate Britain protest (James Manning/PA)

The demonstrators include Arne Springorum, 49, Ben Taylor, 27, Ben Buse, 36, Biff Whipster, 54, David Nixon, 35, Diana Warner, 62, Ellie Litten, 35, Gabriella Ditton, 28, and Indigo Rumbelow, 27.

Jessica Causby, 25, Liam Norton, 37, Paul Sheeky, 46, Ruth Jarman, 58, Stephanie Aylett, 27, Stephen Gower, 55, Stephen Pritchard, 62, Rev Sue Parfitt, 79, and Theresa Norton, 63, are also expected to appear.

In November 2021, nine supporters of the group were jailed at the High Court after admitting breaching the injunction by participating in a blockade on the M25 in October.

Other demonstrators were jailed or given suspended sentences in December for a similar breach.

The hearing before Lord Justice William Davis and Mr Justice Johnson is due to begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

