Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Rust death sparks gun safety bill for actors

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 3.31am
The shooting on the set of Rust has ignited debate about the use of firearms on film sets (Jae Hong/AP)
The shooting on the set of Rust has ignited debate about the use of firearms on film sets (Jae Hong/AP)

A Republican politician wants movie actors and other film-set professionals to undergo state-sponsored gun-safety training after the death of a cinematographer from a gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin.

New Mexico senator Cliff Pirtle introduced a bill that would require all acting and film production personnel in the state where firearms are present to complete a safety course that is designed primarily for hunters.

Production companies that do not comply would risk their eligibility for state film tax rebates. New Mexico offers a rebate of between 25% and 35% of in-state spending for video production that helps filmmakers large and small underwrite their work.

Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham had not yet read the bill on Monday and declined to say whether she supports the initiative, according to an email from spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett.

cinematographer Helyna Hutchins
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Mr Pirtle is a partner in a farming business and an ardent supporter of gun rights.

The senator said in a statement that he was heartbroken to learn of the death of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 on the set of Rust.

“Unfortunately, to the Hollywood elite, the talk around guns is all too abstract,” Mr Pirtle said.

“This is a simple bill to bring some gravity back to the use of firearms on film sets.”

Mr Baldwin has said he did not know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off while pointed at Ms Hutchins.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office that is leading an investigation into the cause of the death has said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

Investigators have described “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on set at a movie-set ranch near Santa Fe as they trace the source of ammunition.

New Mexico enforces general workplace safety requirements on film sets and defers in some instances to gun-safety standards that are developed by the film industry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier