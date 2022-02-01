Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Colourful celebrations as people across world mark Lunar New Year

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 9.33am Updated: February 1 2022, 9.43am
A person in Thailand prays for good fortune on the eve of the Lunar New Year (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
A person in Thailand prays for good fortune on the eve of the Lunar New Year (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

People around Asia have ushered in the Year of the Tiger as they celebrated the Lunar New Year with colourful decorations, dancing, tributes to their ancestors and prayers for good fortune.

It is the third Lunar New Year since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, and again celebrations were more subdued than usual.

A woman takes a selfie in front of decorations to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong
A woman takes a selfie in front of decorations to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
A worshiper prays to celebrate the Lunar New Year at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia
A worshipper prays to mark the Lunar New Year at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle.

The Year of the Tiger follows the Year of the Ox.

Worshipers pray during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Hong Kong
Worshippers pray during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
The Lunar New Year is marked at a temple in Indonesia
The Lunar New Year is marked at a temple in Indonesia (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Not surprisingly, depictions of the tiger featured heavily in this year’s decorations, some traditional and others more modern, like robotic-themed tigers at a shopping centre in Beijing.

In the Japanese capital, the Tokyo Tower was illuminated in red with a display to celebrate the diplomatic relationship between Japan and China.

Robotic-themed tigers on display in Beijing
Robotic-themed tigers on display in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
The Tokyo Tower illuminated in red
The Tokyo Tower was illuminated in red to celebrate the diplomatic relationship between Japan and China (Koji Sasahara/AP)

In Cambodia, ethnic Chinese people performed a traditional dragon dance in Phnom Penh, while people prayed for good fortune at the Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand.

A dragon dance to mark the Lunar New Year
A dragon dance is performed in Cambodia to mark the Lunar New Year (Heng Sinith/AP)
North Korean refugees and their family members mark the Lunar New Year
North Korean refugees and their family members mark the Lunar New Year in South Korea close to the border (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

In North Korea, people visited statues of former leaders in Pyongyang. In South Korea, North Korean refugees visited the Imjingak Pavilion near the border dividing the Korean peninsula to pay tribute to their ancestors.

