Man denies intent to cause criminal damage over protest at Sajid Javid’s home

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 11.51am
Geza Tarjanyi was arrested outside Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s west London home in January (Victoria Jones/PA)
Geza Tarjanyi was arrested outside Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s west London home in January (Victoria Jones/PA)

A man has denied intending to cause criminal damage after being accused of turning up at Sajid Javid’s home with posters and spray adhesive in an alleged anti-vaccine protest.

Geza Tarjanyi, of Boundary Street, Leyland, Lancashire, was arrested outside the Health Secretary’s address in Fulham, west London, on January 3.

The 61-year-old pleaded not guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday to having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.

He is accused of taking “spray adhesive” and a “number of posters” to Mr Javid’s residence on January 3 in order to “destroy or damage” the property, the court heard.

A video posted online on the day of the alleged incident appeared to show a man delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to the Cabinet minister’s home.

Tarjanyi, who attended the court with a number of supporters, was granted conditional bail ahead of a trial on October 31.

