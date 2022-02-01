Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Personal trainer collects MBE after walking to Windsor from Middlesbrough

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 3.11pm
Personal trainer Mike Hind collected his MBE at Windsor Castle after walking 250 miles to get there (Steve Parsons/PA)
A personal trainer from Teesside has said it was “magical” to collect his MBE at Windsor Castle after walking 250 miles from Middlesbrough in North Yorkshire to get there.

Mike Hind, who received the honour for his work delivering food and essentials to vulnerable families during the coronavirus pandemic, decided to make the journey by foot to raise money for the armed forces charity SSAFA.

He told the PA news agency: “It was just something I wanted to do to show my appreciation for what I’ve got and I didn’t want to just come and take the glory and almost accept it without grace.”

He was handed his medal by the Prince of Wales, who advised him to celebrate with a tipple.

Mr Hind said: “He knew about the walk, he congratulated me and said that was a great cause and he’d never heard of anyone else who’d done it before.

“And then he said ‘you’ve earned a whisky so go home and have one’.

“So that was his advice.

“I don’t drink whisky, but if Prince Charles says that I have to have one then I’ll do as I’m told.

“I think I will have to go and try it.

“I didn’t ask him what he recommends though.”

Mike Hind
Mike Hind after receiving his MBE (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Hind said that, although he is a personal trainer by trade, the 20-day walk had been the most physically challenging endeavour of his life.

The father-of-three was joined by his family and friends for the final four-mile stretch on the weekend, which he described as “surreal”.

He said the best part of the journey had been seeing “different people’s ways of life”, including one man he met who lived on a barge on a London canal with his dog, Dexter.

Mr Hind said: “We all worry about the chores in life and what’s gone on over the past couple of years and the struggles we’ve all faced, but that one gentleman and his dog just had no worries.”

Arriving in Windsor, he could not recover from his exertion quite as he had imagined.

He said: “We booked a hotel specifically with a spa but we turned up and it was closed, so I had my feet in the sink.”

Of his previous charity work, Mr Hind said he worked with “some amazing people” to deliver meals to 3,000 children every day during the Christmas holidays and school holidays.

He said: “This year we managed to turn my gym into Santa’s grotto, so Santa came down from the North Pole and gave 1,000 children from schools across Teesside who weren’t going to see him for Christmas the magical experience of seeing Santa and getting a present.

“I can’t take credit for that because I couldn’t and I wouldn’t do a lot without the amazing support from family, friends and from people on social media”.

The personal trainer’s walk has raised more than £26,400, smashing his original target of £25,000.

For more information on the fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-hind1.

