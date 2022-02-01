Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady announces retirement

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 3.31pm Updated: February 1 2022, 3.33pm
Tom Brady has announced his retirement (Matt Patterson/AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, the most successful player in NFL history, has announced his retirement.

The 44-year-old won six Super Bowls during his success-laden spell with the New England Patriots, before adding a record seventh in his first season with the Bucs.

It was reported in the week following Tampa Bay’s narrow loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional round that Brady intended to call time on his record-breaking career.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has now confirmed his 22nd NFL season was his last in a lengthy statement posted on social media.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady said.

“There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential.

“And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.

Tom Brady starred for the New England Patriots until his exit in 2019
“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.

“My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 per cent of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Brady thanked his Bucs team-mates, general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians in his retirement announcement, as well as the rest of the coaching set-up, staff, supporters and the Glazer family ownership.

Brady Retires Football
There was no mention of the Patriots in his statement, although there was thanks for the likes of his trainer Alex Guerrero, agents Don Yee and Steve Dubin, parents and wider family.

Brady wrote: “And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration.

“Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career.

“Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Tom Brady expressed his love and gratitude to wife Gisele Bundchen
Few would argue that Brady is not the greatest NFL player of all time – something that looked fanciful when selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, the 199th overall pick.

Brady retires as a seven-time Super Bowl champion with countless individual awards, with his playing career making way for the unknown.

“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs,” the 44-year-old added.

“When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against – the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT.

“But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.

“The future is exciting. I’m fortunate to have co-founded incredible companies like @autograph.io, @bradybrand, @tb12sports that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress.

“As I said earlier, I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

