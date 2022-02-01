Rapist jailed for terrifying attack on victim during 34-hour ordeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been jailed for life after raping and stabbing his victim in the throat during a terrifying 34-hour hostage ordeal.

Luke Ward was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday to serve a minimum of 14 years behind bars, having previously admitted attempted murder, four counts of rape and a sexual assault, West Midlands Police said.

Ward forced his way into the woman’s home in the early hours of August 18 before repeatedly raping her – even assaulting her after having already stabbed her in the neck.

He refused to get medical help for the woman, after inflicting a grave injury which reached to her spine.

Despite being badly wounded, the woman managed to stem the bleeding and grabbed an opportunity to escape out of the front door, where she was able to raise the alarm.

When police arrived at the address, the 25-year-old was found to have fled, but he was arrested the next day by City of London Police officers.

Ward, of Princess Anne Road, Bilston, in Wolverhampton, was also made subject to a restraining order and put on the sex offenders’ register.

After sentencing, Detective Constable Nikki McMurray, of West Midlands Police, said: “This was a terrifying attack on a woman who feared for her life.

“She has had to undergo a lengthy operation to repair a deep wound that reached to her spine.

“She has been left with significant scarring to her neck, so even if the memory of her ordeal fades, the scars are a constant reminder.

“I hope that knowing Ward is behind bars gives her some sense of security.”