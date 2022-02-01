Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rapist jailed for terrifying attack on victim during 34-hour ordeal

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 3.51pm
Luke Ward has been jailed for life (West Midlands Police/PA)
Luke Ward has been jailed for life (West Midlands Police/PA)

A man has been jailed for life after raping and stabbing his victim in the throat during a terrifying 34-hour hostage ordeal.

Luke Ward was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday to serve a minimum of 14 years behind bars, having previously admitted attempted murder, four counts of rape and a sexual assault, West Midlands Police said.

Ward forced his way into the woman’s home in the early hours of August 18 before repeatedly raping her – even assaulting her after having already stabbed her in the neck.

He refused to get medical help for the woman, after inflicting a grave injury which reached to her spine.

Despite being badly wounded, the woman managed to stem the bleeding and grabbed an opportunity to escape out of the front door, where she was able to raise the alarm.

When police arrived at the address, the 25-year-old was found to have fled, but he was arrested the next day by City of London Police officers.

Ward, of Princess Anne Road, Bilston, in Wolverhampton, was also made subject to a restraining order and put on the sex offenders’ register.

After sentencing, Detective Constable Nikki McMurray, of West Midlands Police, said: “This was a terrifying attack on a woman who feared for her life.

“She has had to undergo a lengthy operation to repair a deep wound that reached to her spine.

“She has been left with significant scarring to her neck, so even if the memory of her ordeal fades, the scars are a constant reminder.

“I hope that knowing Ward is behind bars gives her some sense of security.”

