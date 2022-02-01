Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Charles and Camilla celebrate Lunar New Year in London’s China Town

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 4.57pm Updated: February 1 2022, 7.17pm
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have joined Lunar New Year celebrations marking the start of the Year of the Tiger.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed to London’s Soho district, the spiritual home of the capital’s Chinese community, for the colourful event.

The couple had red scarves placed around their necks when they first arrived – with the colour symbolising luck, joy, and happiness for the Chinese.

A traditional dragon dance was performed by acrobatic performers in the open air as hundreds gathered for the celebrations.

The Lunar New Year – beginning on February 1 – is the start of a two-week celebration and is the most important holiday for millions of people around the world.

During the festival, homes are festooned with red paper lanterns and families gather to share sumptuous feasts, enjoying symbolic dishes such as dumplings, representing gold ingots, and noodles, denoting long life.

Royal visit to Chinatown
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall watch a dragon dance during the celebrations (Justin Tallis/PA)

Ahead of the start of the Lunar New Year, Charles issued a message to those in China and across the globe marking the event.

He urged the world to create a better future for the next generation by living and working in “harmony with nature and the planet”.

In his message, the prince said: “As we enter the Year of The Tiger, known for courageous action and rising to challenge and adventure, I hope the whole world will make this a year of action.

“Together let’s create a better future for all our children by shifting the way we live and work to be in harmony with nature and the planet.”

Royal visit to Chinatown
The royal couple pose for a picture during the celebrations (Victoria Jones/PA)

During the visit, the couple stepped inside a building to see the work of calligrapher Dr Chan Cheng and tried their hand at the artform, writing the Chinese symbol for “harmony”, described by the expert as an auspicious gesture designed to bring happiness.

The visit was aimed as a boost to the community, whose businesses have suffered during the lockdowns and members have endured rising racist abuse as a result of the pandemic.

The prince joined a private roundtable meeting of senior police officers, community groups and other figures about the serious impact of hate crime, hearing how one police officer of Chinese heritage had suffered 12 incidents in the last year.

The duchess, meanwhile toured the basement offices of the Chinese Information and Advice Centre which provides free legal advice and advocacy to disadvantaged members of the community and supports victims of a range of issues from domestic abuse to racism.

She praised the centre’s volunteers telling them: “What would we do without our volunteers? The country would collapse: You are doing brilliant work.”

Edmond Yeo, the centre’s chairman who hosted the royal visit, said he was “so proud” of the community reaction to the royal visit.

