Anne praises work of engineers during pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Princess Royal has praised engineers for rising to the challenges of the pandemic.

Anne, marking the announcement of the winner of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, recorded a message of thanks to the engineering industry.

The princess is following in the footsteps of her late father the Duke of Edinburgh with her interest in the field, and once said had she not been a royal, she would have been an engineer.

As part of today's #QEPrize2022 announcement, HRH The Princess Royal shared a message of thanks to engineers who have risen to the challenges of the pandemic, working tirelessly to develop new drugs and vaccines. @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/r1w1OUdb9k — Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (QEPrize) (@QEPrize) February 1, 2022

In the video message, Anne said: “The Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the lives of billions of people around the globe, requiring us to adapt flexibly and swiftly to the ever evolving challenges it presents.

“But as is always the case, engineering rises to these challenges. Without their efforts, life during the pandemic would have been very different.”

She hailed the work of medical engineering and the speed at which vaccines have been delivered safely and effectively, saying it was “incredible to witness” the developments.

The Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Anne added: “Covid-19 has illustrated just how much the world relies on engineering and engineers in all areas of our lives.

“Throughout the pandemic, the response of the engineering community has been extraordinary.

“From the first months, where rapid deployment of testing systems and ventilators provided vital assistance to healthcare professionals, to the maintenance of a global communication infrastructure, every facet of engineering has played a part.”

The 2022 winner of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering is Japanese engineer Dr Masato Sagawa for his pioneering work on the world’s most powerful permanent magnet.

The #QEPrize2022 is awarded to Dr Masato Sagawa for the discovery, development and global commercialisation of the world’s strongest permanent magnet, which has been transformational in its contribution towards enabling cleaner, energy saving technologies. https://t.co/jVdVouoped pic.twitter.com/JTvIk9J366 — Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (QEPrize) (@QEPrize) February 1, 2022

The breakthrough – a sintered neodymium-iron-boron (Nd-Fe-B) magnet – has contributed towards cleaner, energy-saving technologies and is now used in mobile phones, microphones, MRI scanners, electric vehicles, wind turbines and robots.

The annual prize champions bold, groundbreaking engineering innovation which is of global benefit to humanity.

Anne said the award recognised those who showed ingenuity, resilience and collaboration.

The princess missed Christmas with the Queen at Windsor after having to isolate when her husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence tested positive for coronavirus.