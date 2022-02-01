Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Anne praises work of engineers during pandemic

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 5.35pm
The Princess Royal (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Princess Royal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Princess Royal has praised engineers for rising to the challenges of the pandemic.

Anne, marking the announcement of the winner of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, recorded a message of thanks to the engineering industry.

The princess is following in the footsteps of her late father the Duke of Edinburgh with her interest in the field, and once said had she not been a royal, she would have been an engineer.

In the video message, Anne said: “The Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the lives of billions of people around the globe, requiring us to adapt flexibly and swiftly to the ever evolving challenges it presents.

“But as is always the case, engineering rises to these challenges. Without their efforts, life during the pandemic would have been very different.”

She hailed the work of medical engineering and the speed at which vaccines have been delivered safely and effectively, saying it was “incredible to witness” the developments.

London Olympic Games – Day 2
The Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Anne added: “Covid-19 has illustrated just how much the world relies on engineering and engineers in all areas of our lives.

“Throughout the pandemic, the response of the engineering community has been extraordinary.

“From the first months, where rapid deployment of testing systems and ventilators provided vital assistance to healthcare professionals, to the maintenance of a global communication infrastructure, every facet of engineering has played a part.”

The 2022 winner of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering is Japanese engineer Dr Masato Sagawa for his pioneering work on the world’s most powerful permanent magnet.

The breakthrough – a sintered neodymium-iron-boron (Nd-Fe-B) magnet – has contributed towards cleaner, energy-saving technologies and is now used in mobile phones, microphones, MRI scanners, electric vehicles, wind turbines and robots.

The annual prize champions bold, groundbreaking engineering innovation which is of global benefit to humanity.

Anne said the award recognised those who showed ingenuity, resilience and collaboration.

The princess missed Christmas with the Queen at Windsor after having to isolate when her husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence tested positive for coronavirus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier