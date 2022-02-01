Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coup fears as heavy gunfire heard around Guinea-Bissau’s government palace

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 6.31pm
President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Cissoko Embalo (Michel Euler/AP)
President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Cissoko Embalo (Michel Euler/AP)

Heavy gunfire erupted near the government palace in Guinea-Bissau’s capital, witnesses said, raising fears of a coup attempt in the West African country with a long history of military takeovers.

The state broadcaster reported that Tuesday’s shooting has damaged the government building and that “invaders” are holding officials.

President Umaro Cissoko Embalo, a former army general, was believed to be inside the building at the time of the attack.

The 15-nation West African regional bloc known as Ecowas, already grappling with three other coups in member states over the last 18 months, called the violence a coup attempt and said it is following the situation in Bissau “with great concern.”

“Ecowas condemns this coup attempt and holds the military responsible for the bodily integrity of President Umaro Cissoko Embalo and the members of his government,” the statement said.

Mr Embalo was declared the winner of the December 2019 run-off vote, though the results were contested by his opponent, Domingos Simoes Pereira.

Mr Embalo then started forming a new government with support from the military while a Supreme Court election challenge was still pending.

Since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974, Guinea-Bissau has experienced four coup d’etats and more than a dozen attempted coups.

The small nation of around 1.5 million people has long been beset by corruption and drug trafficking.

In the 2000s, it became known as a transit point for cocaine between Latin America and Europe as traffickers profited from corruption and weak law enforcement.

West Africa has seen a spate of coups since August 2020, with military juntas grabbing power in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

Despite international pressure for a return to constitutional rule, none of the military rulers have yet to organise new elections.

