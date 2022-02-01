Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Union Flag will not fly over Belfast City Hall on Prince Andrew’s birthday

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 7.51pm
The Duke of York (PA)
The Duke of York (PA)

Belfast City Council have confirmed that the Union Flag will not fly over city hall to mark the Duke of York’s birthday later this month.

The decision was ratified at a meeting of the council on Tuesday after councillors voted for the measure last month, with Andrew facing a civil sexual assault case in the US.

He strongly denies the allegations.

SDLP, Sinn Fein and Alliance councillors backed a motion at the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on January 21 to stop the annual marking of Andrew’s birthday in the city.

DUP councillors voted against the move at that meeting, saying the outcome of the trial should be awaited.

However, on Tuesday the Alliance party proposed moving the designated flag-flying day from the duke’s birthday on February 19 to the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme on July 1.

This was seconded by DUP councillor Brian Kingston, who said his party’s initial opposition was out of a desire to protect the number of designated flag-flying days.

The Duke of York stopped using his HRH style and was stripped of his prestigious honorary military roles by the Queen earlier this month.

The issue of the flying of the Union Flag from City Hall has been controversial in the past, with a decision in 2012 by councillors to limit the number of days it is flown from all year round to designated days sparking protests and disorder.

