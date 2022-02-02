UK’s common crane has best year since 17th century with record 72 pairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last year was the most successful year for common cranes in the UK since the 17th century, with a record-breaking 72 pairs, conservationists said.

The UK’s tallest bird became extinct around 400 years ago due to hunting and loss of wetland habitat but is making a strong comeback since wild birds first returned to the Norfolk Broads in 1979.

They have also had a helping hand from conservation efforts to restore peatland habitats, protect wetlands, and since 2010, hand-rearing and releasing young birds on the Somerset Levels and Moors.

Three-week-old captive-reared crane chick at Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, Slimbridge, Gloucestershire (Nick Upton/RSPB/PA)

The latest breeding survey for the common cranes, which stand 4ft high and are known for their graceful mating dance, shows a new high of 72 pairs of the birds.

Of the pairs, up to 65 bred, fledging 40 chicks between them, a new record, as the highest number of young fledged previously was 26 in 2019, conservationists said.

A new population estimate now stands at more than 200 birds.

Damon Bridge, chair of the UK Crane Working Group, the umbrella group for conservation groups, land managers and others involved with conserving the birds, said: “The crane population is rapidly expanding.

“Although climate change poses a huge challenge for many species, opportunities to restore peatlands and floodplains to reduce carbon emissions and better manage increased flood risk can go hand in hand with the delivery of habitats perfect for cranes and other wetlands species.

“Implementing these nature-based solutions also bring opportunities for new sources of income to landowners, farmers and local communities via a mix of government subsidy, private investment in ecosystem services, and a growth in nature tourism and related business.”

Common Cranes which have made a comeback to the UK (Andy Hay/RSPB/PA)

Andrew Stanbury, RSPB conservation scientist, said: “Last December saw the publication of the new UK Red list for Birds.

“Its finding were stark; more of our bird populations are in trouble. We need to act now if these declines are too reversed.

“The recovery of the UK crane population, now at its highest level since the 17th century, showcases that conservation action can make a real difference.”