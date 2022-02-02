Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
White House says ‘more can be done’ by Spotify to stop Covid misinformation

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 1.45am
White House says ‘more can be done’ by Spotify to stop Covid misinformation (Alex Brandon/AP)
The White House says “more can be done” by Spotify to stop the spread of coronavirus misinformation on its platform.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said the streaming giant’s introduction of content advisory warnings was a “positive step” but that all major platforms needed to be “responsible and vigilant”.

It comes as Spotify faces fallout from scientists and musicians on its platform over its hosting of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which has been known to air anti-vaccination views.

Artists including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Graham Nash have called for their own catalogues to be pulled from the site over the spread of “false information”.

On Sunday Spotify boss Daniel Ek issued a statement saying the platform was working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19.

At a White House press briefing on Monday Ms Psaki was asked about the actions of the streaming giant.

“Our hope is that all major tech platforms — and all major news sources, for that matter — be responsible and be vigilant to ensure the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as Covid-19,” she said.

Glastonbury Festival 2009 – Day Two
Grammy-winner Graham Nash, 79, became the latest musician to request his music be removed from Spotify in protest of its hosting of Rogan’s content (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“And that certainly includes Spotify.

“So, this disclaimer — it’s a positive step.  But we want every platform to continue doing more to call out misinformation while also uplifting accurate information.

“Ultimately…our view is it’s a good step, it’s a positive step, but there’s more that can be done.”

Grammy-winner Nash, 79, became the latest musician to request his music be removed from Spotify in protest of its hosting of Rogan’s content.

He followed fellow artists Young, Mitchell and Bruce Springsteen guitarist Nils Lofgren who announced their intentions to remove their music from the site last week.

In a statement on Instagram, Nash said: “Having heard the Covid disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify, I completely agree with and support my friend, Neil Young.”

Following the controversy Rogan has said he will try to “balance out” the opinions expressed on his show.

