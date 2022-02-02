Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murdered Libby Squire’s mother ‘wants to meet killer’

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 9.19am Updated: February 2 2022, 9.31am
Lisa Squire, the mother of student Libby Squire (Peter Byrne/PA)
The mother of student Libby Squire has said she wants to meet her daughter’s killer in the hope of finding out exactly what happened to her.

Lisa Squire told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t know how he got her in the car, I don’t know how she died, I don’t know whether she was dead when she went into the water or not. There’s so many questions.”

Married father-of-two Pawel Relowicz dumped Libby’s body in the River Hull after raping her on a playing field in the early hours of February 1 2019.

Libby Squire
The 26-year-old Polish butcher was convicted of raping and murdering the 21-year-old student when he chanced upon her after she had been out with friends. He was jailed for life last February with a minimum term of 27 years.

On why she wanted to question Relowicz, the Hull University philosophy student’s mother told the BBC: “I think it’s my makeup. I need to know what’s going on with my children.

“My children are a massive part of my life so not knowing what happened to her, for me, is not acceptable.”

Ms Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, said she was due to meet with the Prime Minister to discuss tougher measures for non-contact sexual offences.

Before he killed Libby Squire, Relowicz had a history of non-contact sex crimes including voyeurism.

Pawel Relowicz
She said: “People still think that non-contact sexual offences are harmless but they’re not harmless.

“We can’t say that all people who commit a non-contact sexual offence are going to go on to become rapists and murderers, but I think we can probably say that most rapists and murderers started off with non-contact sexual offences.

“I also think these people need help. There should be some sort of help facility for them. They should be forced to go into treatment or have therapy for what they have done.”

Ms Squire said she wanted her daughter’s legacy to be “change for women”.

She added: “Because of what happened to her, I want other women to be safer.

“I will honour her until I take my last breath.”

