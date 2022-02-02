Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-transport ministers call on Grant Shapps to act on vehicle safety

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 9.57am Updated: February 2 2022, 2.17pm
Six former transport ministers have urged Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to swiftly adopt new vehicle safety standards (Martin Rickett/PA)
Six former transport ministers have urged Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to swiftly adopt new vehicle safety standards (Martin Rickett/PA)

Six former transport ministers have urged Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to swiftly adopt new vehicle safety standards.

A package of 15 measures becomes mandatory in the European Union and Northern Ireland from July but will not automatically apply in Britain due to Brexit.

The changes include advanced emergency braking that detects pedestrians and cyclists, intelligent speed adaptation which discourages or prevents speeding, and systems to help drivers reverse safely.

The cross-party former transport ministers who signed a letter calling on Mr Shapps to implement the standards – which have been heralded as the biggest advance in vehicle safety since the seat belt – were Sir Peter Bottomley, Baroness Hayman, Lord Whitty, Jim Fitzpatrick, Paul Clark and Norman Baker.

Adopting the package in its entirety is “the single most important thing you can do now to reduce deaths and injuries on UK roads” and could be done “at virtually no cost to taxpayers”, they wrote.

The signatories added that a consultation on modernising vehicle standards, launched by the Department for Transport (DfT) in November 2021, “gives the United Kingdom an opportunity to reclaim its position as a world leader in vehicle safety standards and technology”.

The Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (Pacts), which advises the Government, warned that failing to introduce the 15 measures for new vehicles across the whole of the UK will “put the safety of UK road users at risk”.

Pacts executive director David Davies said the changes would “kick-start a new chapter” of road safety after “little progress” in reducing deaths and injuries in recent years.

The number of people killed on Britain’s roads each year was stable between 2010 and 2019 following three decades of decline.

A fall in fatalities in 2020 was attributed to coronavirus lockdowns.

Mr Davies added: “We support the call from former transport ministers for the Government to at least match the standards that will apply in Northern Ireland.

“It could demonstrate the UK’s new independence by going further and faster.”

The changes will apply in Northern Ireland because of a Brexit deal known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A spokesman for the DfT, which was involved in developing the standards, said: “The UK’s departure from the EU provides us with the platform to capitalise on our regulatory freedoms.

“We’re currently considering the vehicle safety provisions included in the EU’s General Safety Regulation and will implement requirements that are appropriate for Great Britain and improve road safety.”

– Here are the 15 new vehicle standards, and what they involve.

1. Advanced emergency braking
A radar signal at the front of the vehicle continuously scans the road ahead for a potential collision.

When a risk is detected, a warning signal and alert is generated for the driver. If this is ignored, the system automatically slows the vehicle.

2. Emergency stop signals
Hazard lights flash when the driver suddenly brakes.

3. Lane departure warnings and lane keeping assistance
Helps to prevent drivers accidentally leaving their lane.

4. Intelligent speed assistance
Uses road sign recognition cameras and GPS to discourage or prevent speeding.

5. Driver drowsiness and attention monitoring
Monitors drivers’ level of drowsiness and warns them when they should no longer be at the wheel.

6. Distraction recognition and driver readiness monitoring for automated driving
Helps keep motorists focused during automated driving.

7. Event data recorders
Records data such as speed, braking and engine throttle in the seconds before, during and after a crash.

8. Reversing safety
Cameras or detection systems that help with reversing.

9. Direct vision
Improve lorry and bus drivers’ vision of vulnerable road users.

10. Pedestrian and cyclist detection and warning systems
Systems on the side of lorries and buses to alert drivers to the presence of vulnerable road users.

11. Alcohol interlock installation facilitation
These systems prevent driving after consuming excess alcohol.

12. Improved car and light van protection
Greater protection for pedestrians and cyclists in the event of a crash.

13. Improved frontal impact occupant protection
Protection that does not disadvantage women and older people travelling in cars and vans.

14. Improved side impact protection
More protection for cars and vans.

15. Tyre pressure monitoring
Sensors issue an alert on a vehicle’s dashboard when tyre pressures are low.

